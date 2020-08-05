Ted Cruz Accuses Oprah Winfrey Of Racism

Advertisements

Ted Cruz has lashed out at Oprah Winfrey after she openly discussed the issue of white privilege in a new interview. The Republican senator accused Winfrey of racism.

Cruz sent a tweet sharing an article from conservative outlet The Blaze slamming Winfrey for highlighting white privilege during an interview on her new Apple TV+ show The Oprah Conversation.

“Billionaire Oprah lectures the rest of us,” Cruz wrote.

Billionaire Oprah lectures the rest of us: "You still have your whiteness. That's what the term 'white privilege' is. It means that whiteness still gives you an advantage, no matter.” What utter, racist BS. https://t.co/02PADVJkrZ — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) August 5, 2020

“You still have your whiteness. That’s what the term ‘white privilege‘ is. It means that whiteness still gives you an advantage, no matter,” he said, quoting Winfrey.

“What utter, racist BS.”

“It’s time to bring humanity back to the conversation,” Winfrey had said when announcing her AppleTV+ show.

She spoke to former NFL player Emmanuel Acho, who is also Black, on her new show. The two discussed white privilege in a way that clearly angered the Texas senator.

“There are white people who are not as powerful as the system of white people — the caste system that’s been put in place — but they still, no matter where they are on the rung, or the ladder of success, they still have their whiteness,” Winfrey said.

