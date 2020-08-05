Posted on by Alan Ryland

Trump Campaign Slammed for Running Ad Using Doctored Photo of Joe Biden

Advertisements

President Donald Trump’s presidential campaign has come under fire for running an ad using a doctored photo of his opponent, Democrat Joe Biden.

The ad falsely depicts Biden as “hiding” alone in his basement using an image that was edited to remove several other people.

Advertisements

But the ruse was noticed almost immediately. The original photo was taken by photo editor Liz Martin, who said there were several dozen people at the event at the time.

Iowa State Senator Zach Wahls also commented, saying he was “literally in the room” when the photo was taken.

The Trump campaign has not yet responded to requests for comment.