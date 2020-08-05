Trump Campaign Slammed for Running Ad Using Doctored Photo of Joe Biden

Advertisements

President Donald Trump’s presidential campaign has come under fire for running an ad using a doctored photo of his opponent, Democrat Joe Biden.

The ad falsely depicts Biden as “hiding” alone in his basement using an image that was edited to remove several other people.

Deep in the heart of Delaware, Joe Biden sits in his basement. Alone. Hiding. Diminished. pic.twitter.com/0QVsbp2iis — Team Trump (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@TeamTrump) August 5, 2020

But the ruse was noticed almost immediately. The original photo was taken by photo editor Liz Martin, who said there were several dozen people at the event at the time.

This is how the Trumpers lie. Here's the image of Biden they are using – I'd like to see Trump be able to sit on the floor and get up. Biden can. pic.twitter.com/QVT5Ufjeze — REDACTED Human Scum/hand washer/mask wearer (@mrshellwinger) August 5, 2020

Iowa State Senator Zach Wahls also commented, saying he was “literally in the room” when the photo was taken.

I was literally in the room of my Iowa town mayor's Holiday Bowl watch party when this photo was taken. Biden was neither hiding nor alone nor in "the heart of Delaware" when this photo was taken… pic.twitter.com/iQSWoPhLYX — Zach Wahls (@ZachWahls) August 5, 2020

The Trump campaign has not yet responded to requests for comment.