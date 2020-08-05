Trump Says He’ll Lose the Election If He’s Wrong About Black Lives Matter: “That’s OK With Me”

Advertisements

Donald Trump said he’s fine with losing the election in November if he’s wrong about Black Lives Matter. The President harshly criticized the movement and athletes kneeling for the national anthem.

Trump gave a long and rambling interview to Fox News on Wednesday where he touched on a variety of subjects. At one point he talked about Black Lives Matter and his reelection chances.

He called BLM a “Marxist group” and lamented that they’d been given any “respectability.” He also criticized those who don’t stand for the national anthem once again.

Advertisements

“If I’m wrong, I’m going to lose an election. OK? And that’s OK with me,” Trump said.

Watch the video:

Despite this rare admission, the President continued to attack Black Lives Matter and reiterated one of his favorite claims: that he’s been the best modern president for African Americans.

“Black Lives Matter? Nobody’s done better for our black community than me. Nobody,” Trump said.

“And that is with the possible exception of Abraham Lincoln, it’s true.”

Trump stunned Axios reporter Jonathan Swan with this claim in an interview released on Tuesday. The President argued with Swan that he had done more than Lyndon Johnson, who passed the Civil Rights Act.

Follow Darragh Roche on Twitter