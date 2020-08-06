Biden Campaign Takes Godless Trump To The Woodshed For Questioning The Former VP’s Faith

Advertisements

Joe Biden’s campaign shot back at Donald Trump on Thursday with a blistering response after the president said Biden is “against the Bible” and will “hurt God” if he’s elected in November.

In a statement, Biden campaign spokesman Andrew Bates said the former vice president has lived his life “with dignity” and that his faith has “been a source of strength and comfort in times of extreme hardship.”

Bates also took aim at Trump for having the nerve to question someone else’s faith just months after he tear-gassed peaceful protesters, all so he could use a church and the Bible as a political prop.

“Donald Trump is the only president in our history to have tear-gassed peaceful Americans and thrown a priest out of his church just so he could profane it — and a Bible — for his own cynical optics as he sought to tear our nation apart at a moment of crisis and pain,” the Biden spokesman said. “And this comes just one day after Trump’s campaign abused a photo of Joe Biden praying in church to demean him, in one of the starkest expressions of weakness throughout this whole campaign.”

MSNBC’s Joy Reid reported more on the Biden campaign’s response:

Trump’s attacks on Biden’s faith are laughable and desperate

Donald Trump’s attacks on Joe Biden’s faith are both laughable and desperate. Some in the Republican Party believe they will ultimately backfire on Trump.

“We’ve seen these attacks before and they’ve just not been effective outside of a very small part of the Republican base,” former RNC communications director Doug Heye said, according to CNN.

Donald Trump has already proven himself to be morally bankrupt, a man who hasn’t cracked open a Bible in his life. Despicable attacks like the one he lobbed at Biden on Thursday will only remind the American people just how godless Trump is.

