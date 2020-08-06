Kanye West Admits His Fake Campaign Is A Ploy To Help Donald Trump Win

Advertisements

Kanye West is all but admitting that his presidential campaign is a sham meant to hurt former Vice President Joe Biden and help Donald Trump.

According to a Forbes exclusive published Thursday, “Amid various reports that Republican and Trump-affiliated political operatives are trying to get Kanye West onto various state ballots for November’s presidential election, the billionaire rap superstar indicated, in an interview by text today, that he was in fact running to siphon votes from the presumptive Democratic nominee, Joe Biden.”

The report noted that as recently as this summer, West would end text messages with “Trump 2020” and a “fist raised high,” hardly the sentiments of someone truly interested in defeating the incumbent president.

More from Forbes:

When it was pointed out that he actually can’t win in 2020—that he won’t be on enough ballots to yield 270 electoral votes, and that a write-in campaign isn’t feasible—and thus was serving as a spoiler, West replied: “I’m not going to argue with you. Jesus is King.” … In a wide-ranging interview with Forbes last month about his political aspirations, West, who has never voted before, laid out a platform for his “Birthday Party” that included a pro-life plank that alleged that Planned Parenthood was placed in cities by white supremacists, a management style patterned on the fictional country of Wakanda in Black Panther and anti-vaccine conspiracy theories. In that interview, West also claimed that he was dumping Trump. “I am taking the red hat off, with this interview.” His reason: “It looks like one big mess to me. I don’t like that I caught wind that he hid in the bunker.” However, he was reticent to criticize Trump besides that. “Trump is the closest president we’ve had in years to allowing God to still be part of the conversation,” he said. … And West was eager to criticize Biden, and expressed comfort with the idea of doing damage to the former vice president’s White House chances. “I’m not denying it; I just told you.”

A reality TV stunt to help a reality TV president

It should be noted that Donald Trump and Kanye West are basically the same person – men with clear mental health troubles who live for attention and adoration.

In 2015, when Donald Trump announced his campaign for president, he had no intention of winning, let alone actually doing the hard work of governing a country. He’s made it clear since taking office that he sees himself as a glorified TV pundit and Twitter troll, not a president with real responsibilities.

In 2020, Kanye West is trying to pull off a similar reality TV-style stunt – with the help of desperate Republicans – to peel away some of Joe Biden’s supporters.

It’s unlikely that Kanye West will have a consequential impact on this presidential race, but it is remarkable that he is willing to admit his campaign is a sham.

