NY Attorney General Letitia James Moves To Dissolve The NRA

NY Attorney General Letitia James has moved to dissolve the NRA after a state investigation found rampant fraud and abuse by top officials.

NPR reported:

Attorney General Letitia James claims in a lawsuit filed Thursday that she found financial misconduct in the millions of dollars, and that it contributed to a loss of more than $64 million over a three year period.

The suit alleges that top NRA executives misused charitable funds for personal gain, awarded contracts to friends and family members and provided contracts to former employees to ensure loyalty.

Seeking to dissolve the NRA is the most aggressive sanction James could have sought against the not-for-profit organization, which James has jurisdiction over because it is registered in New York. James has a wide range of authorities relating to nonprofits in the state, including the authority to force organizations to cease operations or dissolve. The NRA is all but certain to contest it.

The NRA has been under federal and state investigation for years. The NRA has been investigated for funneling money from Russia to Republican candidates. The NRA has never been about Second Amendment rights for gun owners.

The NRA is a corrupt lobbying organization for gun manufacturers. The NRA will fight this lawsuit, but what was once the most feared lobbying arm in Washington, DC is now a shell of its former self that is being kept alive by right-wing media, Republican politicians, and Trump.

The National Rifle Association is nearly dead and gone.

