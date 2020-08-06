Lindsey Graham Could Lose His Seat As He Is Tied In South Carolina

Advertisements

A new poll from Quinnipiac University shows Republican Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) tied with Democratic challenger Jamie Harrison in South Carolina.

According to new polling from Quinnipiac University:

The U.S. Senate race in South Carolina is a tie, with 44 percent of voters backing Republican Senator Lindsey Graham and 44 percent backing Democrat Jaime Harrison. Nine percent say they are undecided. Democrats back Harrison 94 – 3 percent, independents back Harrison 47 – 37 percent, and Republicans back Graham 89 – 5 percent.

Eighty-five percent of voters in South Carolina who name a candidate say their minds are made up, while 13 percent say they might change their minds.

….

Voters have a mixed opinion of Senator Graham, with 41 percent saying they have a favorable opinion of him, while 45 percent say they have an unfavorable opinion of Graham. For Jaime Harrison, 38 percent have a favorable opinion, while 24 percent have an unfavorable opinion. Thirty-seven percent say they haven’t heard enough about him to form an opinion.

As the incumbent Republican, 40 percent of voters say Senator Graham is too supportive of President Trump, 39 percent say he has the right attitude towards the president, and 10 percent say he is not supportive enough of him.

The polling data suggests that Graham may have to rely on Trump to get him over the finish line against Harrison. If the race is focused on Graham versus Harrison, Sen. Graham could lose his seat. If Biden performs better in South Carolina than Clinton did, or if Trump performs worse than he did in 2016, Graham could lose his seat.

Jamie Harrison has proven to be a strong challenger to Lindsey Graham. It is not just the pandemic dragging Graham down. He is also facing a quality opponent, and the South Carolina race is close enough that even a small swing toward the Democrats might be enough to boot Lindsey Graham out of the Senate.

