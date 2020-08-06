Mike Pence: Chief Justice John Roberts Is a “Disappointment to Conservatives”

Advertisements

Mike Pence has offered rare public criticism of the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court. The Vice President said John Roberts has been disappointing for conservatives.

Pence spoke to the Christian Broadcast Network about recent Supreme Court cases on issues like abortion, the Affordable Care Act and Transgender rights.

“Look, we have great respect for the institution of the Supreme Court of the United States, but Chief Justice John Roberts has been a disappointment to conservatives,” Pence said.

Advertisements

“I think several cases out of the Supreme Court are a reminder of just how important this election is for the future of the Supreme Court.”

Watch the video:

EXCLUSIVE: Vice President Mike Pence calls out Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts by name. He says, "Chief Justice Roberts has been a disappointment to conservatives." Watch from my interview with @VP in Florida today. Full report on @700club Thursday + clips on @CBNNews pic.twitter.com/z6IANVONr5 — David Brody (@DavidBrodyCBN) August 6, 2020

“We remember the issue back in 2016, which I believe loomed large in voters’ decisions between Hillary Clinton and the man who became president of the United States,” he said.

Pence said a recent ruling striking down a Louisiana abortion law was “a wake up call for pro-life voters around the country who understand in a very real sense that the destiny of the Supreme Court is on the ballot in 2020.”

Nominating conservative judges has been a central plank of President Donald Trump’s reelection bid but he’s struggled to make the case after a series of rulings unpopular with conservative grassroots.

Roberts was appointed to the court by former President George W. Bush and he’s unlikely to retire anytime in the near future.

Follow Darragh Roche on Twitter