Rachel Maddow Tells The Corrupt NRA That Not Even Trump Can Save It

Donald Trump offered some thoughts on how the corrupt National Rifle Association (NRA) can remain in business after the New York attorney general filed a lawsuit against the organization on Thursday, but Rachel Maddow said not even the president will be able to save it.

“The president said today publicly that the NRA should reconstitute itself somewhere else, like Texas instead,” Maddow explained. “The NRA actually doesn’t have that option and the president darn well knows it, because his own bogus charity, the Trump Foundation, was itself shut down by the New York attorney general’s office not that long ago.”

The MSNBC host added, “It was not an option for him when his bogus scam charity got shut down by the New York attorney general, and it is also today not an option for the NRA, no matter what the president says.”

Trump is trying to save one of his biggest donors

It’s no surprise that Donald Trump is looking for ways to save the NRA in the middle of an election year. In 2016, the powerful pro-gun organization gave more money to his campaign than any other outside group.

As polls show him trailing former Vice President Joe Biden with less than three months until the election, Trump needs as much help as he can get, even if it comes from an organization rife with fraud and self-dealing.

But as Rachel Maddow pointed out on Thursday, the NRA’s culture of corruption has finally caught up with it. Nothing the president says will likely save the organization.

