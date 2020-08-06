Rudy Giuliani: Black Lives Matter Are “Killers” Who “Hate White People”

Advertisements

Rudy Giuliani has accused the Black Lives Matter movement of being a terrorist organization driven by hatred of white people. The former New York mayor called BLM “killers”.

Giuliani spoke to Fox News on Thursday about ongoing protests for racial justice and didn’t hold back in his condemnation of Black Lives Matter and Antifa.

“[This is no longer America,” Giuliani said of the protests. “They are literally trying to overthrow our way of life.”

Advertisements

He slammed BLM and Antifa “both of whom are domestic terrorist groups without any doubt.” He did not offer examples of their recent acts of terrorism.

Watch the video:

Rudy Giuliani calls Black Lives Matter "a domestic terrorist group" run by the Weather Underground: "These are killers, and these are people who hate white people. They're people who hate white men in particular. And they want to do away with a mother-father family." pic.twitter.com/GWd42ajVpT — Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) August 6, 2020

“Do you know who knows that best? African-Americans. I’ve actually had them tell me, why aren’t they classified as a terrorist group,” Giuliani said.

“Just because they are Black, nobody can say it?”

“Stop the nonsense,” the Republican said.

“These are killers and people who hate white people. They are people who hate white men in particular, and they want to do away with mother/father family. They don’t think fathers are necessary.”

Much of Giuliani’s overheated attacks are oft repeated falsehoods and misrepresentations about the protests, but he’s personally spread misinformation about Black Lives Matter and Black people generally.

Follow Darragh Roche on Twitter