Deranged Trump Derails In Ohio And Says Biden Will Hurt God

Trump went on an unhinged rant in Ohio and claimed that Joe Biden is going to take away religion and hurt God if he wins.

Trump said, “He’s following the radical left agenda. Take away your guns, destroy your Second Amendment, no religion, no anything, hurt the Bible, hurt God. He’s against God. He’s against guns. He’s against our kind of energy. I don’t think he’s going to do too well in Ohio.”

Here's Trump in Ohio claiming that Joe Biden is "against God." "No religion, no anything, hurt the Bible, hurt God. He's against God," Trump says. 🙃 pic.twitter.com/IwAjgbkEyB — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 6, 2020

The guy who gassed peaceful protesters, so that he could stage a photo-op at a church where he held the Bible backward and upsidedown is running for reelection on the platform that the devoutly religious Catholic is against God.

In this contest, it is easy to see why the Trump campaign is failing.

Trump can’t decide who Joe Biden is. In Wednesday’s widely criticized fake campaign ad that used doctored photos, the Trump campaign claimed that Joe Biden is a feeble old man who is hiding in his basement, but by Thursday, Joe Biden is all-powerful and hurting God.

Trump can’t figure out Biden. He can’t find an attack that will stick, so he is going on deranged fearmongering rants that he hopes will scare his base into coming and supporting him in November.

Donald Trump is losing, and flailing attacks on Biden are getting even more insane.

