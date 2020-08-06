Trump Claims a Coronavirus Vaccine Could Be Ready Just in Time for Election Day

Advertisements

Donald Trump has claimed there could be a vaccine for Covid-19 by election day this year. This would be very convenient for the President as he faces a tough reelection battle.

Trump spoke to Geraldo Rivera’s Cleveland radio show on Thursday and claimed, without providing details, that a vaccine might be available before the election in November.

“Sooner than the end of the year, could be much sooner,” Trump said.

Advertisements

“Sooner than November 3?” Rivera said.

“I think in some cases, yes possible before, but right around that time,” Trump said.

“We have great companies,” Trump said. “The rest of the world is also doing vaccines, so let’s see how they do.”

“I’m rushing it. I am. I’m pushing everybody,” he claimed.

“If you had another president, other than me, you wouldn’t be talking vaccines for – two years.”

Trump’s remarks have already earned criticism, with some pointing out that this could be just a ploy to help him in the polls. Dr. Anthony Fauci has been more conservative on the chances of developing a vaccine by the end of the year.

Follow Darragh Roche on Twitter