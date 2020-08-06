Trump Lawyer: Michelle Obama Would be Happier if She Found Jesus

Advertisements

Following their departure from the White House in January of 2017, Barack and Michelle Obama have been relatively quiet. The pair, however, promised they would do whatever they could to help Democrats in the 2020 election.

Barack Obama has been vocal in his support for former Vice President Joe Biden and recently filmed a talk with the Democratic candidate. Michelle Obama recently started a podcast where she talks about the latest issues of the day.

During a recent episode, the former First Lady talked about having low-grade depression due to COVID-19 and the President’s response.

She told listeners, “The idea that what this country is going through shouldn’t have any effect on us—that we all should just feel OK all the time—that just doesn’t feel real to me. So I hope you all are allowing yourselves to feel whatever it is you’re feeling.”

Jenna Ellis, a lawyer for the Trump campaign was asked about those comments on Thursday.

“This president with all of the coronavirus response,” said Ellis. “It’s been absolutely excellent, and when you’re talking about his ability to serve the Black community, are you talking about the First Step Act? Are you talking about the fact that he is so pro-life and has reduced as much as possible Planned Parenthood?”

The lawyer then suggested a solution for the former First Lady’s condition:

“Also, I think that this is more of an issue of Michelle Obama’s liberalism, because the Family Institute for Studies has shown that actually conservatives tend to be more joyful and more happy overall with their lives because we still believe in the pillars of society, which is the church and the family. So I would encourage Michelle Obama to go to church and to find meaning in the Lord Jesus Christ as her own personal savior.”

Watch a clip of Ellis’ comments below: