Biden Hits Back at Trump: Faith Is “Bedrock Foundation of My Life”

Joe Biden has responded forcefully to Donald Trump’s attack on his religious faith. The former Vice President said the President was willing to stoop to any low to win power.

Biden issued a statement late on Thursday after Trump claimed he would “hurt God” if he were elected.

“Like so many people, my faith has been the bedrock foundation of my life: it’s provided me comfort in moments of loss and tragedy, it’s kept me grounded and humbled in times of triumph and joy,” Biden said.

“And in this moment of darkness for our country — of pain, of division, and of sickness for so many Americans — my faith has been a guiding light for me and a constant reminder of the fundamental dignity and humanity that God has bestowed upon all of us.”

“For President Trump to attack my faith is shameful,” he said.

“It’s beneath the office he holds and it’s beneath the dignity the American people so rightly expect and deserve from their leaders.”

“However, like the words of so many other insecure bullies, President Trump’s comments reveal more about him than they do about anyone else,” Biden added.

“They show us a man willing to stoop to any low for political gain, and someone whose actions are completely at odds with the values and teachings that he professes to believe in.”

Trump unveiled this new line of attack on Thursday during a radio interview. He claimed Biden was “against the Bible.”

