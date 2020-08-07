North Carolina Will Relax Social Distancing Guidelines for Republican National Convention

Advertisements

The state of North Carolina will relax its restrictions on public gatherings for the Republican National Convention (RNC) scheduled August 21 – 24.

The state’s health director and chief medical officer, Elizabeth Cuervo Tilson, said the Department of Health and Human Services, wrote in a letter to the RNC that restrictions on gatherings of more than 10 people will need to be relaxed for the event.

“In the spirit of accommodating the unique interests and needs of the convention, we have expressed a willingness to flexibly enforce certain otherwise-applicable public health measures imposed by the Governor in response to the COVID-19 emergency,” Tilson wrote. “For example, we recognize that convention business may require more than 10 people to be gathered indoors.”



The news comes after Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper said he would extend an executive order limiting indoor gatherings of more than 10 people and limiting outdoor gatherings of more than 25 in accordance with Phase 2 of North Carolina’s reopening plan.

Earlier this week, Cooper criticized the federal response to the novel coronavirus pandemic, saying President Donald Trump’s plans to curb the spread of the coronavirus are “nonexistent.”

“I don’t mind talking about President Trump,” Cooper said. “I oppose him when I disagree with him. I will support his actions when they help North Carolina. I always put North Carolina first.”