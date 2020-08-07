Poll: Biden’s Lead Continues to Rise Among College Students, Leaving Trump in the Dust

Advertisements

Democratic contender Joe Biden is the clear favorite among college students, according to the latest Chegg/College Pulse election tracking poll, which found he leads President Donald Trump by almost 50 points.

Most college students believe Trump won’t win reelection. 62 percent of those surveyed said Trump will lose November’s general election. 38 percent believe he will be reelected.

68 percent of college students said they would vote for Biden if the election was held today. Just 19 percent of college students said they would vote for Trump if the election was held today. Six percent said they would not vote at all. Seven percent said they would vote for “other” or a third party candidate.biden

Biden also leads Trump among race demographics. The poll found that 81 percent of Black students said they would vote for Biden. 75 percent of Asian students said the same, as did 73 percent of Hispanic students and 64 percent of white students.

Among white students, 24 percent said they would vote for Trump. That’s the highest percentage between all demographics surveyed for the poll. Six percent of Black students, Six percent of Asian students and 14 percent of Hispanic students said the same.

57 percent of male students said they would vote for Biden. 77 percent of female students said the same. 27 percent of male students indicated they would vote for Trump, with 12 percent of female students in agreement.

Chegg/College Pulse’s student election tracker polled 1,500 students who are currently attending a two- or four-year college across all 50 states. These polls are conducted on a weekly basis and began on April 14. The poll is updated every Thursday.