Trump Is Blocking Virus Relief Because He Doesn’t Want To Spend Money To Help People

Speaker Pelosi offered to meet Republicans in the middle on the virus relief bill, and Trump’s White House rejected her offer.

Pelosi made a middle ground offer:

Pelosi said last night Dems offered to come down $1T in relief plan if GOP comes up $1T – added that Dems would be willing to change expiration dates to make those cuts, but WH negotiators said no — Kate Riga (@Kate_Riga24) August 7, 2020

Jake Sherman of Politico confirmed with Treasury Secretary Mnuchin that the White House refuses to spend more money:

🚨🚨WASTE OF TIME? I asked @stevenmnuchin1 if coming up $1 trillion — as @SpeakerPelosi said is necessary — is a non starter for republicans. @stevenmnuchin1 said: “that’s a non starter” — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) August 7, 2020

To recap, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is willing to pass a compromise bill with Democratic Senate votes. Speaker Pelosi and House Democrats passes their bill in mid-May.

The problem is Trump.

The President has it in his head that the money for state and local governments is going to blue states, and he refuses to spend money to help people in states that aren’t going to vote for him.

Even though the economic recovery has stalled, is in denial about what is going to happen to the economic numbers in the coming months without more relief.

By rejecting Pelosi’s compromise offer, Trump is admitting that he doesn’t want to spend money to help people.

Trump is blocking vital help because the it is what it is president is incapable of seeing or caring about the suffering of the American people.

