Trump Will Blow A Gasket After Pelosi Goes On Fox and Calls His EOs Unconstitutional Slop

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi went on Fox News Sunday and called Trump’s executive orders unconstitutional slop that doesn’t do anything.

Speaker Pelosi said:

No, in fact with the president did I would agree with the Republican senator, it was unconstitutional slop while it has the illusion of saying were going to have a moratorium on evictions, it says I’, going to ask the folks in charge to study if that’s feasible. He says he’s going to cut the payroll tax, what he’s doing is undermining Social Security an Medicare so these are illusions, and they really do not — what he calls in our bill unnecessary.

Let’s just review the difference. First of all, millions of children in our country are food insecure. Our bill addresses that with tens of billions of dollars. Feed the children. The Republican bill has $250,000 while our bill addresses those who are on the brink of eviction, we use the numbers from the Princeton Eviction Lab and the low-income housing coalition to show how many people will be evicted and what their needs are and that could come to tens of billions of dollars. Of the Republican bill has nothing.

Video:

Pelosi suggests that either Trump doesn't know what he's talking about or there is something very wrong with Trump's executive orders. pic.twitter.com/X1Q4ck0gH0 — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) August 9, 2020

Speaker Pelosi was right. Trump’s executive orders are slop. The Democrats don’t have to sue. The American people will soon see that there is no extra money in their unemployment, and they are not safe from eviction.

The executive orders were a Trump publicity stunt, but he doesn’t understand that they don’t do what he thinks they will do.

The executive orders will backfire, and Republicans aren’t going to blame their way out of their failure on the pandemic.

