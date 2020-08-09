Peter Navarro Claims Trump Is The Hardest Working President In History

Advertisements

Peter Navarro referred to Trump, who has spent more time golfing than any other president in the last 50 years as the hardest working president in history.

Transcript of Navarro on NBC’s Meet The Press:

CHUCK TODD:

Why isn’t he involved?

PETER NAVARRO:

Look, you have to understand this is the hardest working president in history. He works 24/7. He can be in Bedminster, Mar-a-Lago, the Oval Office, or anywhere in between. He can be at the Whirlpool factory, like we were on Thursday, celebrating working men and women benefiting from tariffs. He’s working 24/7. The problem here, the problem here is Capitol Hill, the swamp, two houses that are too far apart. I mean, the Lord and the founding fathers created executive orders because of partisan bickering and divided government. That’s what we have here. But the president’s taken action. His constituency — let’s be clear. His constituency is mainstream Republicans, blue collar Democrats, and independents who are sick and tired of the swamp. And he reached out and he took action. You know, he didn’t have to —

Video:

According to the Presidential Golf Tracker, Trump has played twice as much golf as Obama and more than five times more golf than George W. Bush, who preferred visiting his ranch, over hitting the links. Trump only trails Eisenhower and Woodrow Wilson in the average number of days between rounds.

The American people know that Navarro is lying because Trump’s private schedule has been leaked numerous times. Trump doesn’t start his workday until roughly 11 AM. He is usually done by 4-6 PM depending on the day of the week, and throughout the day has time scheduled for watching TV and tweeting.

Trump is a do-nothing president, and no one outside of his supporters is fooled by the false claims of hard work.

