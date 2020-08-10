Adam Schiff Calls Trump A Russian Tool Who Is ‘Unwilling To Defend Our Democracy’

Advertisements

Chair of the House Intelligence Committee, Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.), blasted Donald Trump on Monday for again refusing to defend America against Russian interference in U.S. elections.

“He will not stand up to Putin for whatever reason, maybe for many reasons,” the Democratic lawmaker said during an interview with MSNBC’s Ari Melber. “He debases himself before Putin, and he’s just utterly unwilling to defend our democracy.”

Rep. Schiff’s comments come after Trump refused to address Russian involvement in this year’s campaign, instead pivoting to Democrats who want expanded access to mail-in voting.

Advertisements

“I’ll tell you who’s meddling in our elections – the Democrats are meddling by wanting and insisting on sending mail-in ballots where there’s corruption all over the place,” Trumps said.

Rep. Schiff said Trump’s remarks “true to form” and just the latest example of how Trump “cannot confront the Russians no matter what.”

Video:

“He debases himself before Putin, and he’s just utterly unwilling to defend our democracy,” Rep. Adam Schiff tears into Trump for calling Democrats a bigger threat to democracy than Russia. #ctl #p2 pic.twitter.com/JJWudp53uS — PoliticusUSA (@politicususa) August 11, 2020

Rep. Schiff said:

In terms of watching the press conference, I was particularly struck by once again him talking about inviting Putin to come to a G-7. But also when he was asked about Russian meddling in the election, he immediately pivots to Democrats are the one who are meddling in the election because they want people to be able to vote absentee in a pandemic. He cannot confront the Russians no matter what. He will not stand up to Putin for whatever reason, maybe for many reasons. He debases himself before Putin, and he’s just utterly unwilling to defend our democracy. True to form, he deflects by attacking Democrats. Russians are not the enemy, Democrats are. That’s his world view.

Trump repeatedly violates his oath to defend the United States

It’s one thing to avoid talking about Russian meddling during a press conference, but ignoring aggression from the Kremlin is a centerpiece of Trump’s foreign policy doctrine.

As I noted last month, Trump basically throws a tantrum whenever Russia is even brought up by his national security advisers.

“His intelligence briefers have essentially internalized this notion that if you bring up Russia around him, he’s just going to explode,” Natasha Bertrand of Politico reported at the time.

In other words, Trump is ignoring a very real threat to American democracy – and violating his oath to defend the United States – because of his fragile ego.

Follow Sean Colarossi on Facebook and Twitter