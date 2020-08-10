Biden Leads Trump by Six Points in Two Valuable Battleground States

Advertisements

According to the CBS News Battleground Tracker, Democrat Joe Biden is leading in two valuable battleground states: Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, two states President Donald Trump won handily in 2016. Coronavirus concerns have contributed to Biden’s rise.

In Pennsylvania, 49 percent of likely voters said they would vote for Biden in November’s general election. 43 percent said they would vote for Trump.

In Wisconsin, Biden leads Trump 48 percent to 42 percent.

Advertisements

Some key findings:

In Pennsylvania, just 25 percent of voters believe things are going well, compared to 75 percent who think otherwise.

In Wisconsin, just 24 percent of voters believe things are going well, compared to 76 percent who think otherwise.

Biden is “ cutting into Mr. Trump’s margins with the White, non-college voters who’ve been a key part of the Trump base” as well as “leading among independents” and even “peeling off a few Republicans who think things in the U.S. aren’t going well.”

Biden also led polls when voters were asked who would be better suited to handle the coronavirus crisis: In Pennsylvania, he leads Trump by a margin of 47 percent to 37 percent. In Wisconsin, the margin is even wider: 47 percent to 32 percent. Voters also ranked Biden highly for seeming more understanding of their needs and concerns. Two-thirds of those surveyed said they dislike the way the president handles himself personally.