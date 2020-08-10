Deranged Trump Says Mail-In Ballots Are A Bigger Threat To Democracy Than Russia

Advertisements

A sluggish and seemingly sedated Donald Trump said on Monday that Democrats pushing for expanded mail-in voting during a pandemic are actually a bigger threat to democracy than Russia.

“I’ll tell you who’s meddling in our elections – the Democrats are meddling by wanting and insisting on sending mail-in ballots where there’s corruption all over the place,” Trump said.

Video:

“I’ll tell you who’s meddling in our elections. The Democrats are meddling” — Trump downplays the US intelligence community’s conclusion that Russia is once again interfering on his behalf pic.twitter.com/z2moquOcwk — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 10, 2020

Trump said:

They said that China, Russia, Iran and probably others, but because of the fake news, they seem to think that Russia plays the best. … Look, the other day they said the three countries. They said China and Russia and Iran and some reporter got up and said, ‘Russia is meddling!’ I said, well didn’t it mention China and Iran? Why didn’t you mention them, too? So, I don’t know. You know what I’m telling you. I’ll tell you who’s meddling in our elections – the Democrats are meddling by wanting and insisting on sending mail-in ballots where there’s corruption all over the place.

Trump wants to talk about anything but Russia

In his press conference on Monday, Donald Trump once again demonstrated just how far he is willing to go to avoid acknowledging the findings of his own intelligence community.

Today, his bogeyman happened to be Democrats who support safe, secure mail-in voting during a pandemic. Over the past several weeks, he has been setting the stage for blaming China for his potential loss to former Vice President Joe Biden.

Whether it’s blaming Democrats or mail-in voting or China for his electoral woes, one thing is clear: Donald Trump wants to talk about anything other than Russia.

