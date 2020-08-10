Rachel Maddow Warns That Trump Will Only Become More Desperate And Dangerous As Election Nears

Advertisements

Rachel Maddow warned on Monday that as the country falls further into crisis, Donald Trump will only become more desperate and dangerous – particularly with the presidential election less than 90 days away.

During her program, the MSNBC host said the worsening pandemic, the economic disaster, and Trump’s sinking poll numbers will motivate him to use authoritarian tactics to hold onto the presidency.

“There are now real worries about the means by which he’s going to try to hold onto power in less than 90 days when the election happens – in the lead up to that election, during that election and after,” Maddow said.

Video:

“There are now real worries’: Rachel Maddow sounds the alarm about Donald Trump’s growing desperation with less than 90 days before the presidential election. #ctl #p2 #maddow pic.twitter.com/hsMwi141ig — PoliticusUSA (@politicususa) August 11, 2020

Maddow said:

With school reopening efforts going bust all over the country, simply because the spread of the virus is not under control and schools cannot safely open until the spread of the virus is under control. With realistic economic prospects remaining bleak, again, because the spread of the virus is not under control, and that not only affects schools, it affects work and travel and everything with unemployment still above 10 percent, the highest level since the Great Depression. With the positivity rate in terms of test results in Mississippi up near 21% as of now, this far into it, which is astonishing. With Texas’ positivity rate above 19 percent today. I mean, even though it seemed like maybe Texas was getting better there for a while, Texas’ positivity rate is over 19 percent right now. For contrast, New York is well under 1 percent now. With current polls, even with many grains of salt about polling, with current polls showing the president losing to his Democratic challenger, Joe Biden, in nearly every swing state in the country. With all of that, and with what we have come to learn about this president and what he is not only interested in doing but what he is able to do to the government when he puts his mind to it, there are now real worries about the means by which he’s going to try to hold onto power in less than 90 days when the election happens – in the lead up to that election, during that election and after.

Trump will stop at nothing to keep the White House

On Donald Trump’s watch, the country is on fire with nearly 170,000 Americans dead and millions more out of work as a result of his bungled response to the pandemic.

He is coming to the realization that he has nothing to run on, so he’s doing everything in his power to rig the election in his favor, whether it’s welcoming foreign interference, limiting access to voting, or slowing down the United States Postal Service.

Donald Trump knows he can’t win a free and fair election, so he will spend the next three months trying to make sure the election is neither free nor fair.

