Trump Attacks Republican Ben Sasse for Calling His Stimulus Executive Order “Unconstitutional Slop”

Advertisements

President Donald Trump lashed out at Nebraska Republican Ben Sasse earlier this morning, calling him a RINO, or Republican in Name Only.

“RINO Ben Sasse, who needed my support and endorsement in order to get the Republican nomination for Senate from the GREAT State of Nebraska, has, now that he’s got it (Thank you President T), gone rogue, again,” the president wrote. “This foolishness plays right into the hands of the Radical Left Dems!”

RINO Ben Sasse, who needed my support and endorsement in order to get the Republican nomination for Senate from the GREAT State of Nebraska, has, now that he’s got it (Thank you President T), gone rogue, again. This foolishness plays right into the hands of the Radical Left Dems! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 10, 2020

Advertisements

The president’s comment came after Sasse said Trump’s executive order and memorandums on coronavirus relief are “unconstitutional slop.” The president attempted to bypass Congress on coronavirus relief, signing an order that grant a payroll tax holiday, another that would provide $400 a week in extra unemployment benefits, and a memorandum that extends the CARES Act’s eviction moratorium.

“President Obama did not have the power to unilaterally rewrite immigration law with DACA and President Trump does not have the power to unilaterally rewrite the payroll tax law,” Sasse said in a statement yesterday.

Others, such as Bharat Ramamurti, a member of the COVID-19 Congressional Oversight Commission, pointed out that the language in the eviction moratorium memorandum doesn’t actually create an eviction moratorium.

Let's take a look at the actual text of these executive orders. Here's the heart of the one on evictions. As you can see, it doesn't create an eviction moratorium. It asks certain federal agencies to see if they can maybe do something on evictions. pic.twitter.com/MrJyg16qIM — Bharat Ramamurti (@BharatRamamurti) August 8, 2020

Although Trump did endorse Sasse, Sasse won the Nebraska Republican primary handily with 75.1 percent of voters choosing him over his challenger, Matt Innis.