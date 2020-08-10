Trump’s Brain Breaks On National TV As He Claims The Spanish Flu Ended World War II

Advertisements

Trump claimed that the Spanish Flu pandemic of 1918 happened in 1917, and it ended World War II, which ended decades later.

Trump said, “I think it’s been amazing what we’ve been able to do. If we didn’t close up our country, we would have had 1.5, 2 million people already done. We’ve called it right. Now we don’t have to close it. Now we understand the disease. Nobody understood it, because nobody has seen anything like this. The closest thing was in 1917, they say, right? The great pandemic certainly was a terrible thing where they lost 50 to 100 million people. Probably ended the Second World War. All the soldiers were sick. It was — that was a terrible situation. And this is highly contagious. This one is highly, highly contagious.”

Video:

Trump claims the 1918 Spanish Flu pandemic ended World War II, which happened decades later. pic.twitter.com/KpVhWChOLo — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) August 10, 2020

Besides the fact that Trump believes that the Spanish Flu pandemic of 1918 happened in 1917, the President’s brain is also so weak that he can’t tell the difference between World War I and World War II.

Trump wanted to campaign on Joe Biden being mentally unfit for the presidency, but it is mental flameouts like this one that should make voters question whether or not something is wrong with Donald Trump’s mind.

