Biden Campaign Shatters Fundraising Record After Kamala Harris Named VP Pick

Joe Biden’s decision to pick Sen. Kamala Harris as his VP nominee has energized Democrats all across the country as the former vice president’s campaign had it’s best grassroots fundraising day ever on Tuesday.

As Deputy Digital Director of Grassroots Fundraising Clarke Humphrey noted on Twitter, “Today also became our best grassroots fundraising day ever.”

🗣some late, great, breaking news! TODAY ALSO BECAME OUR BEST GRASSROOTS FUNDRAISING DAY EVER. Stoked about running program that empowers supporters & makes days like this possible. excited as heck for the Biden-Harris grassroots fundraising machine.https://t.co/swwJKvqQVT — clarke humphrey (@_clarkekent) August 11, 2020

The news that Team Biden had its best grassroots fundraising day came after it was announced earlier on Tuesday that the former VP’s campaign had the best fundraising hour from 4 to 5 p.m., following the Harris announcement.

“[A]nd just like that! 4-5pm this evening just became our best fundraising hour ~ever over at @TeamJoe,” Humphrey said on Twitter.

and just like that! 4-5pm this evening just became our best fundraising hour ~ever over at @TeamJoe. obviously this is a huge day for the campaign w @KamalaHarris joining the team and i think it’s only a sign of all the great things to come! text READY to 30330 to join us 🙂 — clarke humphrey (@_clarkekent) August 11, 2020

Democrats are fired up after Biden chooses Harris

Let’s be clear: Democrats have been fired up to remove Donald Trump from the White House since the day he was sworn in on Jan. 20, 2017.

But as the Biden campaign gets flooded with grassroots donations on Tuesday, it’s clear that the Kamala Harris announcement has sent a jolt through the Democratic base.

In November, voters won’t just have the chance to defeat a corrupt, dangerous president, but they’ll have an opportunity to make history.

