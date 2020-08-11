Biden Picks Kamala Harris As His VP As Trump’s Nightmare Comes True

Advertisements

The VP pick that Trump was most afraid of has become a reality as Joe Biden has chosen Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) as his running mate.

The email from the Biden campaign:

Advertisements

Nicolle Wallace reported five days ago that the vice-presidential pick that made Trump the most anxious was Harris because Trump world believes that Harris will chew up and spit out Mike Pence in the vice presidential debate.

Harris was always the best and most logical choice for Joe Biden. She is a star in her own right who is experienced, qualified, and ready to be president if need be. She will be an excellent governing partner for Biden.

Trump keeps waiting for Biden to slip up and give him an opening, but at every decision point in this campaign so far, Joe Biden has made the smart and sensible choice.

Trump and Pence got exactly what they didn’t want. Kamala Harris, who favors prosecuting Trump, is now on the ticket.

For more discussion about this story join our Rachel Maddow and MSNBC group.

Follow Jason Easley on Facebook