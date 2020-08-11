Right-Wing Conspiracy Theorist Rick Wiles Claims Democrats Are Trying To Kill Trump

Advertisements

Right-wing conspiracy theorist Rick Wiles, the founder of conspiracy “news” website TruNews, claimed Democrats are actively trying to kill President Donald Trump after reports surfaced that an officer shot a man who claimed to have a weapon near with White House.

Almost as soon as the incident made headlines, Wiles said that “you have to now take into consideration the possibility that somebody in the press pool would attempt to kill the president.”

“This is the Democratic Party platform of 2020: Try to kill the president,” he said. “The same people, the same party, the same spirit that killed Abraham Lincoln. Look, the Democrat Party started the Civil War. The Democrat Party was the party of slavery, of segregation. Its roots were in the Jacobin revolution. If you go back to the history, to the beginning of the Democratic Party, you will find early Democrats who extolled the virtues of the French Revolution and the Jacobins.”

“There’s a spirit over that party, in that party, that has its roots in the Jacobin revolution, and in slavery, and in assassination,” he continued. “It has brought violence to this nation. Shots fired outside the White House while the president was speaking! That was a message to the president of the United States. That was a warning. … Shots were fired as the president was speaking. Is this a coincidence? No. It’s very evident what’s taking place. The president’s life is in danger.”

Wiles has been accused of inciting violence as recently as last month, when he urged Trump to use “billions of hollow-point bullets” against Black Lives Matter protesters in Portland, Oregon.

“You don’t have to tolerate this anymore. They were purchased for the purpose of putting down an insurrection,” Wiles said at the time. “Well, you got one, so put the hollow-point bullets to good use and get out there and put down this communist revolution so the rest of us can live our lives peacefully.”