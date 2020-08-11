“She Never Called Biden Racist” Watch Fox News Fact Check Trump Statement on Kamala Harris

Advertisements

While there were many candidates to become Joe Biden’s running mate, Kamala Harris was long seen as a front-runner. The Trump campaign had plenty of time to come up with a well-thought out statement about the pick.

Believe it or not, that’s not what happened. Following the announcement of the selection, the campaign released a Trumpian missive through adviser Katrina Pierson.

The statement painted Harris as a “phony” and declared, “Not long ago, Kamala Harris called Joe Biden a racist and asked for an apology she never recieved.”

While talking about the selection on Fox News Tuesday night, host Neil Cavuto and reporter John Roberts corrected the statement.

Roberts told the host, “As a former prosecutor, if anything, Kamala Harris was getting heat from many African-Americans of the party and others because she was a little too tough on crime and that sort of thing.”

Cavuto then jumped in to note, “By the way, the quick clarification I want to get — the president seems to be saying that Kamala Harris had called Joe Biden a racist. She never did.”

Protecting Trump, Roberts continued:

“No. And again it wasn’t the president who issued this statement it was Katrina Pearson who issued the statement on behalf of the president and the president’s campaign. But clearly, in that confrontation in the debate, it was an uncomfortable moment. She did demand an apology. Whether she said the word racist or not, the intonation was there.”

