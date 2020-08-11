Trump Negativity Backfires As Biden Crushes Him With Voters Who Dislike Both Candidates

Advertisements

A new Monmouth University Poll revealed that Trump might be doomed as voters who dislike both candidates favor Biden 55%-17%.

According to the Monmouth University Poll:

Slightly more voters say they are certain about their support for Biden (39%) than say the same about Trump (35%). This is similar to the “firm support” gap in late June, when it was 40% Biden to 34% Trump. Fully half (50%) of registered voters continue to say they are not at all likely to support the incumbent (identical 50% in late June), while 40% say the same about the challenger (39% in late June).

Voter opinion of Biden stands at 42% favorable and 47% unfavorable. It was 44%–44% in late June and 42%–49% in early June. Trump has a more negative 40% favorable and 54% unfavorable opinion. It was 38%–55% in late June and 38%–57% in early June. Combining these ratings finds that 39% have a favorable opinion of Biden only, 37% have a favorable opinion of Trump only, and 3% have a favorable opinion of both. Just over 1 in 5 registered voters (22%), though, do not have a favorable opinion of either candidate. Biden is the preferred presidential choice among this group by 55% to 17%.

Trump is trying to run a campaign based on negativity and trying to drag Biden into the mud, but unlike in 2016, the mud is sticking to Trump.

Donald Trump’s negative style of campaigning worked better when he was able to run as an outsider in a good economy. In 2016, voters who disliked both candidates swung to Donald Trump, but with Trump as the incumbent during a pandemic and recession, these same voters, a.k.a. voters who are most likely to want change support Joe Biden.

The negativity is backfiring and pushing away the voters that he needs in order to win.

