Trump Is Scared Of Kamala Harris, According To Nicolle Wallace

MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace reported that Trump is scared of Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) and views her as having a clear advantage over Mike Pence.

Nicolle Wallace said on MSNBC:

The other piece of reporting I’ve picked up in the past week was from the Trump team that from their viewpoint because Donald Trump has no capacity to understand that this is the selection of a person to run the government with the president, he only saw this in terms of a casting for the night of primetime coverage that is the vice presidential debate, and this was the pick that scared them the most.

They thought that she would more than go — my dog and son are in the car. That’s my dog barking. Sorry. They thought she would more than go toe-to-toe with pence. They thought she could chew him up and spit him out and pointed to her cross-examination of one Bill Barr. I think on both sides of the aisle this said something really important about Biden’s ability to pick the best person in his view, and it says something really interesting about how the Trump campaign, which I think has now been reported Donald Trump is already deep into his own debate prep. They view those debates as important and view him as starting. A real distinct advantage over Vice President Pence.

Video:

Nicolle Wallace reports that Biden picked the person who was toughest on him at the debates, and Trump is afraid of Kamala Harris. pic.twitter.com/ab2qM8GLZj — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) August 11, 2020

The Trump team has had a front-row seat to the kind of devastation that Sen. Harris can put members of Trump’s administration. She did it to Attorney General Barr. She did it on impeachment, and she owned Brett Kavanaugh during his confirmation hearing.

The selection of Kamala Harris was another great move by Joe Biden.

