Trump’s Weak Attacks On Kamala Harris Have Already Flopped

California Sen. Kamala Harris has essentially been the favorite to become Joe Biden’s running mate since the campaign began, yet Trump’s reelection operation struggled to come up with a coherent response following Biden’s official announcement on Tuesday.

As MSNBC’s Ali Velshi pointed out in a discussion with Sen. Tim Kaine, Hillary Clinton’s 2016 VP pick, the Trump campaign’s initial argument against Harris has been weak considering how much time they had to develop it.

Velshi said that calling the California senator a left-wing extremist who embraces socialism likely won’t be an effective line of attack on a pragmatic progressive like Harris.

“I just don’t think that’s all that effective,” the MSNBC host said.

Sen. Kaine responded, “I don’t think it is either. They were going to say the same thing about anybody that Joe Biden picked, because they’re really desperate right now.”

Video:

Ali Velshi calls Trump’s attacks on Kamala Harris weak, especially given how much time his campaign had to prepare for this day. #ctl #p2 pic.twitter.com/EQIAaswtfY — PoliticusUSA (@politicususa) August 12, 2020

The exchange between Velshi and Sen. Kaine:

VELSHI: I know there are some viewers who probably are unsatisfied with the idea that we’re discussing what the opening line of attack from Republicans is on Kamala Harris. The reason it’s intriguing is because they’ve had a lot of time to think about this. Kamala Harris was an odds-on favorite for a while, and they’ve had a lot of time to think about what they are going to come up with, that’s going to plant the seed of doubt in the minds of Americans, and “a move over to the radical left and an embrace of socialism” is the best job they’ve come up with. I only bring it up, because I just don’t think that’s all that effective. SEN. TIM KAINE: I don’t think it is either. They were going to say the same thing about anybody that Joe Biden picked, because they’re really desperate right now.

Trump has no effective attack lines against Biden-Harris

It was immediately clear on Tuesday that Donald Trump was deflated by Joe Biden’s choice to add Kamala Harris to his ticket – and for good reason.

Not only was Harris a historic choice that has already energized the Democratic base, but adding her to the ticket doesn’t give Trump and his loyalists any effective lines of attack.

With less than three months to go until Election Day, Donald Trump is struggling to land a punch against his Democratic opponents.

