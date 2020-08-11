Tucker Carlson Throws A Fit After Guest Tells Him To Stop Mispronouncing Kamala Harris’ Name

Advertisements

Fox News host Tucker Carlson threw a tantrum on live TV Tuesday night after a guest told him to stop mispronouncing Kamala Harris’ name.

Richard Goodstein, former Clinton campaign adviser, politely told Carlson the proper way to say Harris’ first name, adding that it’s basic respect to correctly pronounce the name of a vice presidential nominee.

“I think, out of respect for somebody who’s going to be on the national ticket, pronouncing her name right is actually kind of a bare minimum,” Goodstein said.

The Fox News host, channeling his inner Trump, completely imploded when he was called out for his error, responding like a child: “So what?”

“So I’m disrespecting her by mispronouncing her name unintentionally, so it begins. You’re not allowed to criticize Kamala Harris,” Carlson said, again mispronouncing her name.

Video:

Tucker Carlson loses it when a guest corrects his pronunciation of Kamala Harris’s name pic.twitter.com/1fHIrPGuwN — nikki mccann ramírez (@NikkiMcR) August 12, 2020

Trump and company are losing their minds over Harris

Donald Trump, along with his loyalists in the GOP and in right-wing media, are losing their minds over Kamala Harris – and it hasn’t even been a full day since she was named Joe Biden’s running mate.

Whether it was the president’s low-energy press conference or his campaign’s complete failure to come up with a coherent response to Tuesday’s historic news, it’s clear that Trump and company are struggling to process what just happened.

In her own right, Kamala Harris will make a strong vice presidential candidate and effective governing partner for Joe Biden, if he wins the general election in November.

But the complete right-wing implosion over Harris being added to the ticket is icing on the cake.

