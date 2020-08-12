Fox News’s Jeanine Pirro Spreads Conspiracy Theory Suggesting “Something’s” Going to Happen Biden

Advertisements

Fox News host Jeanine Pirro––better known as “Judge Jeanine”––suggested “something’s” going to happen to presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden and surmised it would result in him being off the presidential ticket by November.

“For some reason, I just have this feeling that Joe Biden isn’t going to be on the ticket,” Pirro said. “I have a sense that something’s going to happen before the election and he’s not even going to be on the ticket, so don’t even ask me if he’s going to make the four years.”

ICYMI: Within the past hour, Joe Biden and his VP pick, Kamala Harris, made their debut appearance as running mates. I was on @TheFive this evening to discuss it all. Take a look. pic.twitter.com/JNZ305Akkm — Jeanine Pirro (@JudgeJeanine) August 12, 2020

“We certainly don’t hope that anything happens to Vice President Joe Biden anytime soon,” said Fox News commentator Jesse Watters afterward.

Pirro’s remarks appear to imply that Biden, who is 77, could die before the election. Ageist remarks have dogged him for a while; President Donald Trump, who is 74, has tried to suggest that Biden is too old and unfit for office. Trump has also referred to Biden as “Sleepy Joe.”

“This president talks about cognitive capability,” Biden said during a news conference June 30. “He doesn’t appear to be cognitively aware of what’s going on.”