Trump’s Kanye West Con Isn’t Fooling Black Voters

A new poll shows that Trump’s efforts to use Kayne West to pull African-America votes away from Joe Biden are not working.

According to a new Politico/Morning Consult Poll:



In a new POLITICO/Morning Consult poll, West garnered 2 percent support overall among registered voters, 7 points behind the “no opinion” option. His support among African American voters is just as meager — 2 percent — and Biden’s 9-point national lead over Trump is unmoved with or without West on the ballot.

While African Americans are Democrats’ most loyal voting bloc, West frequently espouses GOP talking points on issues like abortion and the legacy of slavery. His most notable political appearances of the past three years have been in tandem with Trump, whose disapproval rating sits at 79 percent with Black voters.

It is possible that the polling could change, but it is more likely that West’s close association with Trump is likely to cause few to no Biden voters to support him. Trump and his campaign understand that he has to shrink and split the electorate in order to have any sort of chance at a victory.

Trump keeps launching racist attacks about low-income housing and suburban housewives because he is trying to divide America on racial lines, and he is trying to use West to split African-American Democrats.

Judging by the polling, African-American voters appear to be taking a practical approach to the 2020 election. They understand that a vote for Kanye is a vote for Trump, and aren’t being fooled by the president’s effort to divide and conquer.

