Trump Congratulates QAnon Supporter for Winning Republican Primary

President Donald Trump congratulated Marjorie Taylor Greene for winning the Republican primary in Georgia.

Congratulations to future Republican Star Marjorie Taylor Greene on a big Congressional primary win in Georgia against a very tough and smart opponent. Marjorie is strong on everything and never gives up – a real WINNER! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 12, 2020

Greene, who won the open House seat in Georgia’s predominantly Republican 14th District, has sparked controversy for expressing racist views. She has complained of an “Islamic invasion” in government, has claimed Black and Hispanic men are held back by “gangs and dealing drugs,” and suggested, without evidence, that Jewish billionaire George Soros collaborated with Nazis.

She has also supported the QAnon conspiracy theory detailing an alleged plot between the “deep state” and Trump and his supporters.

“Q is a patriot. He is someone that very much loves his country and is on the same page as us, and he is very pro-Trump,” she once said in a YouTube video. “He appears to have connections at the highest levels.”

Greene echoed much of Trump’s rhetoric against media outlets and his own party in a victory speech yesterday.

“So the Republican establishment was against me. The DC swamp has been against me. And the lying fake news media hates my guts,” she said. “Yep, it’s a badge of honor.”