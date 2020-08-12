WATCH: Trump Slurs and Mispronounces Words, Makes Wild Claims During Wednesday Briefing

Advertisements

On Wednesday afternoon, Joe Biden and his new running mate Kamala Harris held their first joint appearance. Shortly after the Biden/Harris event, Donald Trump held his semi-daily COVID-19 press briefing.

Whether or not the Democratic event had anything to do with his perfomance on Wednesday, Trump seemed quite off his game. The President notably slurred and mispronounced simple words and made a wild accusation about schools.

During today’s speech, Harris frequently attacked the United States response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Trump was frequently asked about that issue today.

When asked about school openings, the President claimed that school closures were due to politics rather than safety. He told reporters, “I have a feeling on November 4th that somebody is going to announce, ‘schools are open. The country is open. Everything is open.’ I really believe a lot of this is done for political reasons, if you want to know the truth.”

TRUMP: "I have a feeling on November 4th that somebody is going to announce, 'schools are open. The country is open. Everything is open.' I really believe a lot of this is done for political reasons, if you want to know the truth." pic.twitter.com/wXxqY5D5Uy — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 12, 2020

Trump also had difficulty with the word fatalities. He mispronounced the word twice while answering, “99.95% of all ‘fatilities’ are adults, think of that. 99.95%, that is extemely close to 100%, of all ‘fatalities’ are adults.”

The President also had a notable slur in his voice while trying to say the word Doctors, which he pronounced Doxxers.

Trump has frequently touted his mental congition over that of his opponent, Joe Biden. He said of the former Vice President in late July, “I’d say he’s not competent to be president. Joe doesn’t know he’s alive, OK? He doesn’t know he’s alive.”

When comparing both of their Wednesday pressers, Biden certainly seemed much more together than Trump.