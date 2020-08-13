Dolly Parton Comes Out in Support of the Black Lives Matter Movement

Advertisements

Many, many fans of country music lean Conservative politically. Who could ever forget the treatment of the Dixie Chicks (now just the Chicks) after they criticized the Presidency of George W. Bush.

But many of today’s country music stars are willing to talk about their Liberal beliefs. This includes major names like Jason Isbell, Kacey Musgraves and The Brothers Osborne.

But stars from another generation are willing to speak out about Liberal causes as well. During a recent interview with Billboard Magazine Dolly

Parton came out in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

“Of course Black lives matter,” she said. “Do we think our little white asses are the only ones that matter? No!”

Parton also got into the issue of religious hypocrisy when it comes to the movement. “All these good Christian people that are supposed to be such good Christian people, the last thing we’re supposed to do is to judge one another. God is the judge, not us. I just try to be myself. I try to let everybody else be themselves”

The country music legend has long hosted a dinner event called The Dixie Stampede. She explained:

“When they said ‘Dixie’ was an offensive word, I thought, ‘Well, I don’t want to offend anybody. This is a business. We’ll just call it ‘The Stampede.’ As soon as you realize that [something] is a problem, you should fix it. Don’t be a dumbass. That’s where my heart is. I would never dream of hurting anybody on purpose.”

You can read the entire interview here