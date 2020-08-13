Michael Cohen Connects Trump And “Golden Showers” In New Book

1.9k SHARES Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Pinterest Reddit Print Mail Flipboard

Trump’s former lawyer Michael Cohen connects the President Of The United States to “golden showers” at a Las Vegas club.

Cohen wrote in the forward to his book, Disloyal</em>:

I was the one who most encouraged him to run for president in 2011, and then again in 2015, carefully orchestrating the famous trip down the escalator in Trump Tower for him to announce his candidacy. When Trump wanted to reach Russian President Vladimir Putin, via a secret back channel, I was tasked with making the connection in my Keystone Kop fashion. I stiffed contractors on his behalf, ripped off his business partners, lied to his wife Melania to hide his sexual infidelities, and bullied and screamed at anyone who threatened Trump’s path to power.

From golden showers in a sex club in Vegas to tax fraud, to deals with corrupt officials from the former Soviet Union, to catch and kill conspiracies to silence Trump’s clandestine lovers, I wasn’t just a witness to the president’s rise—I was an active and eager participant.

Trump has been accused of sexual harassment, sexual assault, and even rape by dozens of women, and nothing has moved his core supporters away from him, so nothing in Cohen’s book is going to matter to those people.

The language in the forward of the book is somewhat vague for a reason. Cohen doesn’t come out and say what happened in the Las Vegas club, or who did what and being a participant. One suspects that more detail will be forthcoming in the book, but rumors about “the pee tape” have been around for so long that they are virtually a political urban legend.

Michael Cohen has the ability to provide humiliating details about Trump’s personal life just as voters about to decide on the fate of a possible second Trump term.

