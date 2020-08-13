Nervous Mike Pence Stammers When Asked About Debating Kamala Harris

678 SHARES Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Pinterest Reddit Print Mail Flipboard

Vice President Mike Pence tried to sound confident about debating Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA), but his answer showed clear nervousness.

Pence said on Fox News, “I just have to tell ‘ya. You know I, I like the match-up. You know, it’s on, Sean. I can’t wait to get back out there. I’ll be in Iowa tomorrow.”

Video of Pence on Hannity:

A nervous Mike Pence tells Hannity “it’s on” pic.twitter.com/ffSxnsWKBz — Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) August 13, 2020

Pence did not sound confident at all. MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace reported that team Trump is afraid of Harris, and they think that she will chew up and spit out Mike Pence in a debate. Pence is not a good debater, and the 2020 vice presidential debate will be a different world in comparison with debating Sen. Tim Kaine (D-VA) and his dad jokes in 2016.

Trump and Pence know that they are in big trouble, and they seem to have zero idea what to do about it. Pence is going to be debating someone who took apart both a Supreme Court nominee, Brett Kavanaugh, and Attorney General William Barr.

Vice President Pence also sounded like a guy who wasn’t one hundred percent sure that he isn’t about to be replaced on the ticket.

Kamala Harris is coming, and “Mayo” Mike Pence has no chance of stopping her.

