Trump Claims There Will Be Economic “Disaster” If Biden Wins Election

Advertisements

President Donald Trump claimed that the United States will experience an economic “disaster” if Democrat Joe Biden wins this year’s general election.

“I think if he wins, you’re going to end up with a disaster,” Trump said on Fox Business.

The president further suggested that the Green New Deal backed by Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) would result in the loss of jobs and the demolition of the Empire State Building.

Advertisements

“It’s so ridiculous, but they’re talking about no fossil fuels, which means basically no energy, and have to close down half of the businesses of the country. If you have to rebuild cities because too much light gets through the windows, so let’s make the windows nice and small let’s rip down the Empire State Building and replace it with no windows,” he said.

“I mean the whole thing is so preposterous. It is so crazy. And I guess you’re talking about $100 trillion, right, to do it, assuming you did it, you know, which will never happen by the way,” Trump added.

At the end of last month, the Commerce Department reported that the United States experienced the worst economic contraction in modern American history as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Gross domestic product shrank at an annual rate of 32.9% in the second quarter of 2020. The president has continued to push for a full reopening of state economies as well as the reopening of schools nationwide despite warnings of further economic upheaval from health and policy experts. Nearly 170,000 Americans have died from the coronavirus, according to the most up-to-date statistics.