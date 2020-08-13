Trump Fires Misogynist Attacks At Harris, AOC, Pelosi During Freewheeling Fox Interview

Advertisements

President Donald Trump attacked Senator Kamala Harris (Calif.), Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (N.Y.), and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (Calif.) during a freewheeling interview with Fox Business.

Trump referred to Harris, who was announced this week as Democrat Joe Biden’s running mate in the general election, as “a madwoman.”

“And now, you have — a sort of — a madwoman, I call her, because she was so angry and — such hatred with Justice Kavanaugh,” Trump said of Harris, referring to the grilling she gave Associate Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh during his confirmation hearings. “I mean, I’ve never seen anything like it. She was the angriest of the group and they were all angry. … These are seriously ill people.”

Of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, he had this to say: “AOC was a poor student. I mean, I won’t say where she went to school, it doesn’t matter. This is not even a smart person other than she’s got a good line of stuff. I mean, she goes out and she yaps.” (Ocasio-Cortez graduated cum laude from Boston University in 2011 with a Bachelor of Arts degree in both international relations and economics.)

And of Pelosi, Trump said, “I believe we’re going to take back the House because Nancy Pelosi is stone cold crazy.”

These weren’t the only attacks the president launched this morning against prominent women.

In a tweet earlier this morning, Trump lashed out at Harris, accusing “The Fake News Media” of giving her “a free pass despite her Radical Left failures and very poor run in the Democrat Primary.”

The Fake News Media is giving @KamalaHarris a free pass despite her Radical Left failures and very poor run in the Democrat Primary. There was nobody meaner or more condescending to Slow Joe, not even me, and yet she quickly evaporated down to almost zero in the polls. Bad! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 13, 2020

And in another tweet, this one aimed at MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” Trump called host Joe Scarborough “a complete Psycho” and referred to his wife, co-host Mika Brzezinski, as his “ditzy airhead wife.”