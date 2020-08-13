Trump Humiliates Himself By Going Birther On Kamala Harris

Advertisements

Trump embarrassed himself and the country with a birther attack claiming that Kamala Harris doesn’t meet the eligibility requirements for vice president.

Trump said:

I just heard that. I heard it today that she doesn’t meet the requirements, and by the way, the lawyer who wrote that piece is a very highly qualified, very talented lawyer. I have no if that’s right. I would have assumed that the Democrats would have checked that out before she runs for vice president, but that’s a very serious. You’re saying, they’re saying she isn’t qualified because she wasn’t born in this country….I don’t know about it. I just heard about it. I’ll take a look.”

Video:

President Trump on claims that :Kamala Harris isn't eligible to run for Vice President because she's an anchor baby: "I heard it today that she doesn't meet the requirements…I have no idea if that's right. I would have assumed the Democrats would have checked that out." pic.twitter.com/H887X43GJK — CSPAN (@cspan) August 13, 2020

It is simple. Kamala Harris was born in the United States, so she eligible to run for vice president.

Trump and the Republicans are digging up the old Obama birther attacks because they can’t handle that Harris has been a force of nature since being added to the ticket. Trump is humiliating himself and the presidency by pushing this nonsense.

The claim that Harris isn’t eligible to be vice president is racist nonsense that has already been debunked.

