Trump Just Fell Straight Into Joe Biden’s Trap On Masks

Trump is so desperate to disagree with Joe Biden that he switched back to opposing masks after Biden suggested a state mask mandate.
Joe Biden called on all governors to issue mask mandates, which caused Trump to lie and claim, “The order 300 million American citizens to wear masks a minimum three straight months. He thinks it’s good policy. No matter where they live and their surroundings….He does not identify what authority the president has to issue such a mandate or how federal law enforcement could possibly enforce it or why we would be stepping on governors throughout our country. Many of whom have done a very good job and they know what is needed.”
Video:
Biden just turned a barely awake Trump back into an anti-masker. pic.twitter.com/1djnRnEycD
— Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) August 13, 2020
Trump’s comments are a win for Biden on multiple fronts. According to an AP poll, 75% of Americans support mask mandates, so Trump in his eagerness to disagree advocated for a position that is supported by 25% of the country.
The idea that Trump could be a normal human being and support measures that don’t kill people during a pandemic went flying out the window as soon as Trump reverted back to his don’t mask me rhetoric.
The Biden campaign set a trap, and Trump jumped straight into it while revealing himself to be completely out of step with three-quarters of the country.
Mr. Easley is the founder/managing editor and Senior White House and Congressional correspondent for PoliticusUSA. Jason has a Bachelor’s Degree in Political Science. His graduate work focused on public policy, with a specialization in social reform movements.
Awards and Professional Memberships
Member of the Society of Professional Journalists and The American Political Science Association