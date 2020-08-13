Trump Just Fell Straight Into Joe Biden’s Trap On Masks

Advertisements

Trump is so desperate to disagree with Joe Biden that he switched back to opposing masks after Biden suggested a state mask mandate.

Joe Biden called on all governors to issue mask mandates, which caused Trump to lie and claim, “The order 300 million American citizens to wear masks a minimum three straight months. He thinks it’s good policy. No matter where they live and their surroundings….He does not identify what authority the president has to issue such a mandate or how federal law enforcement could possibly enforce it or why we would be stepping on governors throughout our country. Many of whom have done a very good job and they know what is needed.”

Trump’s comments are a win for Biden on multiple fronts. According to an AP poll, 75% of Americans support mask mandates, so Trump in his eagerness to disagree advocated for a position that is supported by 25% of the country.

The idea that Trump could be a normal human being and support measures that don’t kill people during a pandemic went flying out the window as soon as Trump reverted back to his don’t mask me rhetoric.

The Biden campaign set a trap, and Trump jumped straight into it while revealing himself to be completely out of step with three-quarters of the country.

