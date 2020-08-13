Posted on by Jason Easley

Trump Just Fell Straight Into Joe Biden’s Trap On Masks

Trump is so desperate to disagree with Joe Biden that he switched back to opposing masks after Biden suggested a state mask mandate.

Joe Biden called on all governors to issue mask mandates, which caused Trump to lie and claim, “The order 300 million American citizens to wear masks a minimum three straight months. He thinks it’s good policy. No matter where they live and their surroundings….He does not identify what authority the president has to issue such a mandate or how federal law enforcement could possibly enforce it or why we would be stepping on governors throughout our country. Many of whom have done a very good job and they know what is needed.”

Trump’s comments are a win for Biden on multiple fronts. According to an AP poll, 75% of Americans support mask mandates, so Trump in his eagerness to disagree advocated for a position that is supported by 25% of the country.

The idea that Trump could be a normal human being and support measures that don’t kill people during a pandemic went flying out the window as soon as Trump reverted back to his don’t mask me rhetoric.

The Biden campaign set a trap, and Trump jumped straight into it while revealing himself to be completely out of step with three-quarters of the country.

