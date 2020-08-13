While Biden And Harris Tackle The Pandemic, The Trump Campaign Is Focused On Protecting Burgers

Advertisements

As Joe Biden and Kamala Harris tackled the coronavirus in their second joint public event on Thursday, Mike Pence was on the campaign trail in Iowa telling voters that he would fight to make sure their burgers are protected.

“Senator Kamala Harris said she would change the dietary guidelines of this country to reduce the amount of red meat Americans can eat,” Pence said, mispronouncing the California senator’s first name.

“Well, I’ve got some red meat for you: We’re not going to let Joe Biden and Kamala Harris cut America’s meat,” the vice president added, again mispronouncing her first name.

MSNBC’s Ali Velshi crushed Pence for making up a red meat controversy while a pandemic continues to rage on.

“It’s day two of the Joe Biden/Kamala Harris ticket and the best line of attack Mike Pence has is that someone is going to take away his rump roast,” Velshi said.

The MSNBC host added, “While [Pence] was doing that, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris were in Delaware today getting briefed by public health officials on an actual real, serious, problem in America, the raging coronavirus crisis and how to stop it from spreading.”

Video:

“It’s day two of the Joe Biden/Kamala Harris ticket and the best line of attack Mike Pence has is that someone is going to take away his rump roast,” Ali Velshi responds to Mike Pence’s laughable comments about meat during an Iowa rally on Thursday. #ctl #p2 pic.twitter.com/X2GDHR2aTn — PoliticusUSA (@politicususa) August 14, 2020

The Trump campaign still doesn’t get it

Even as the U.S. coronavirus death toll climbs past 170,000, the Trump-Pence campaign still doesn’t seem to understand that the most important issue to voters is containing this deadly virus.

On Thursday, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris demonstrated not only that they are focused on the pandemic, but that they are ready to implement a robust federal response on day one of their administration – something this president still hasn’t done.

Trump and Pence will almost certainly spend the next 80 days trying to make this campaign about anything other than the pandemic they so badly mismanaged – even if that means talking about literal red meat.

But if they don’t begin to at least pretend to care about the virus, they will be headed for defeat.

