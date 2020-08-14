Colorado Secretary of State: Trump is “Lying” About Mail-In Voting

Advertisements

Speaking on CNN, Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold (D) said President Donald Trump “is lying about vote by mail” in an effort to discredit mail-in ballots and cast doubt on the integrity of November’s general election.

“Colorado has a very clean history of running great elections with vote by mail,” Griswold said. ”We have safeguards in place to make sure we would catch any type of double voting including signature verification, rules about ballot collection and a lot of other safeguards,” adding that “vote-by-mail is like wearing a mask. It’s the way that we can save Americans’ lives.”

You can watch the clip of Griswold’s interview below.

Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold says President Trump "is lying about vote-by-mail." "Colorado has a very clean history of running great elections with vote by mail," she says adding, "vote-by-mail is like wearing a mask. It's the way that we can save Americans' lives." pic.twitter.com/iZxBnpUeFp — OutFrontCNN (@OutFrontCNN) August 14, 2020

Colorado is one of several states that allowed mail-in voting before the coronavirus pandemic.

Griswold’s comments follow remarks Trump made in which he appeared to admit sabotaging the postal service to disrupt the 2020 election.

Trump made the controversial remarks yesterday morning during an interview on Fox Business.

“They want $25 billion for the post office. Now, they need that money in order to have the post office work so it can take all of these millions and millions of ballots,” Trump told host Maria Bartiromo. “Now in the meantime, they aren’t getting there. By the way, those are just two items. But if they don’t get those two items that means you can’t have universal mail-in voting, because they’re not equipped to have it.”

“Now, if we don’t make a deal that means they don’t get the money. That means they can’t have universal mail-in voting,” he added. “They just can’t have it. So, you know, sort of a crazy thing.”