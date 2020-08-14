Lincoln Project Takes Aim at Trump in New Ad Featuring Ex-Trump Administration Appointees

315 SHARES Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Pinterest Reddit Print Mail Flipboard

The Lincoln Project has taken aim at President Donald Trump in a new ad featuring ex-Trump administration appointees.

“The ad speaks for itself,” said Reed Galen, co-founder of The Lincoln Project, said in a press release. “President Trump has cycled through numerous cabinet officials who have left the administration disappointed by his crushing ineptitude. From his cabinet to his campaign and even in the Trump Organization itself, one thing has rung true time and again: Donald Trump is utterly unfit and unable to lead.”

You can watch the ad below.

The new ad comes just days after the organization announced its support for Kamala Harris, who Democrat Joe Biden selected as his running mate.

“The Lincoln Project fully endorses former Vice President Biden’s selection of Senator Kamala Harris as his running mate,” said Galen earlier this week. “Harris is renowned for her legal expertise and has proven herself to be a steadfast defender of justice and human rights. She has a deserved reputation for opposing the reprehensible actions the current administration has engaged in against both our own citizens and our allies. We believe she will be a powerful asset to the Biden campaign.”