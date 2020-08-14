Trump Slips Further From Reality By Claiming He Is The Best President For Women In History

Advertisements

Trump is now claiming to be the best president who has done the most for women in the history of the United States of America.

Trump tweeted:

I have done more for WOMEN than just about any President in HISTORY! As we celebrate the 100th Anniversary of women’s voting rights, we should build a BEAUTIFUL STATUE in Washington D.C. to honor the many brave women who made this possible for our GREAT COUNTRY… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 14, 2020

This is the same Donald Trump, who less than 24 hours ago, spread a debunked birther conspiracy about Joe Biden’s running mate, Sen. Kamala Harris.

Trump’s claim that he has done more for women than any other president was an apparent typo. What he should have said is that he has done more to women than any other president in history. No other president in history has dozens of women come forward with credible allegations of sexual harassment, sexual assault, and even rape.

Donald Trump is retreating deeper into fantasy land, as the momentum continues to grow with the Biden/Harris ticket. Trump has nothing to run on, so he is using the same gimmick that he has relied on for his entire adult life.

Trump is trying to win a second term with delusional fantasy, bluster, and endless self-promotion.

