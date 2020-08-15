Senate Dem Tells Mitch McConnell To End Recess Immediately And Stop Trump’s Postal Sabotage

Advertisements

Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nevada), chair of the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee, called on Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to end recess and return to D.C. immediately to stop Donald Trump’s plot to derail the U.S. Postal Service ahead of the November election.

“It’s unacceptable that in the United States of America, the Postal Service has to warn Americans that their ballots may not be counted if they vote by mail,” the Democratic lawmaker said.

She added, “Mitch McConnell should end recess, return to Washington, and work to … ensure the Postal Service can operate in a safe and timely manner.”

Advertisements

Full statement:

It’s unacceptable that in the United States of America, the Postal Service has to warn Americans that their ballots may not be counted if they vote by mail. Republicans in the Senate have failed Americans by refusing to stand up to the president’s political attacks that are putting the election at risk while also delaying the delivery of prescription drugs, Social Security checks, and other essentials. Mitch McConnell should end recess, return to Washington, and work to pass the bipartisan emergency funding needed to provide urgent economic relief, combat this pandemic, and ensure the Postal Service can operate in a safe and timely manner.

America is in crisis, and Mitch McConnell takes a vacation

More than 170,000 Americans have died from the coronavirus. Millions are out of work. And, now, with less than three months to go until the presidential election, Donald Trump is threatening to rig the contest in his favor.

The Democratic-controlled House of Representatives passed a relief bill in May to tackle these crises, including $25 billion to make sure the post office is adequately funded.

Instead of immediately ending recess and returning to D.C. to pass a bill that would help millions of Americans while protecting the U.S. Post Office from Trump’s attempted rigging, Mitch McConnell is on vacation.

Follow Sean Colarossi on Facebook and Twitter