Postmaster General Called To Testify At Urgent Hearing On Trump Mail Sabotage

Advertisements

House Oversight Committee Chairwoman Rep. Carolyn Maloney (D-NY) called on Postmaster General Louis DeJoy to testify at an urgent hearing in the post office.

“Over the past several weeks, there have been startling new revelations about the scope and gravity of operational changes you are implementing at hundreds of postal facilities without consulting adequately with Congress, the Postal Regulatory Commission, or the Board of Governors,” Chairwoman Maloney wrote. “Your testimony is particularly urgent given the troubling influx of reports of widespread delays at postal facilities across the country—as well as President Trump’s explicit admission last week that he has been blocking critical coronavirus funding for the Postal Service in order to impair mail-in voting efforts for the upcoming elections in November.”

The House Oversight Committee also called on Robert M. Duncan, the Chairman of the U.S. Postal Service Board of Governors to testify. The hearing is scheduled for Monday, August 24th at 10 AM ET.

Advertisements

Congress might not be able to get legislation through Mitch McConnell’s Republican Senate majority, but they do have the power to bring unbearable public pressure on those who executing Trump’s conspiracy to slow down the mail.

The Trump administration ignores document requests from Congress, so it is likely that the House will have to compel DeJoy to testify.

Hearings like this one are exactly what needs to happen. There has to be a drumbeat of negative attention to stop Trump.

The Oversight Committee hearing is the first step in stopping the President from wrecking the USPS to steal an election.

For more discussion about this story join our Rachel Maddow and MSNBC group.

Follow Jason Easley on Facebook